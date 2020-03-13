 Skip to main content
A CNN headline reading "Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to U.S." is pictured on the television in the bar at A Pizza Mart, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
What does the coronavirus crisis mean for European unity?

While the COVID-19 pandemic is a health crisis, Senior Fellow Tom Wright argues the European Union has a crucial role to play in coordinating national efforts and mitigating the crisis’ significant economic impact. In this episode, Wright explains how different countries within Europe are responding, the repercussions of the U.S. European travel ban, and how populist government responses are exacerbating the crisis.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

