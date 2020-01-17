What does Putin’s government shakeup mean for his role in Russia?

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed sweeping constitutional changes have stirred speculation about his plans to maintain power after his term of office expires in 2024. Russia expert Angela Stent, author of “Putin’s World,” interprets Putin’s latest moves, the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the rest of the current government, and what to watch for during the next few months.

