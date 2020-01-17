 Skip to main content
Series: The Current Podcast
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with head of the Federal Taxation Service Mikhail Mishustin in Sochi, Russia November 20, 2018. Picture taken November 20, 2018. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolskiy/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
What does Putin’s government shakeup mean for his role in Russia?

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed sweeping constitutional changes have stirred speculation about his plans to maintain power after his term of office expires in 2024. Russia expert Angela Stent, author of “Putin’s World,” interprets Putin’s latest moves, the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the rest of the current government, and what to watch for during the next few months.

