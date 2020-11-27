Trump, Biden, and the future of the liberal world order

The world is at a turning point as major institutions and alliances are being tested as never before in the post-Cold War period. On this episode, Brookings Institution Press Director Bill Finan speaks with Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger—once Germany’s representative in Washington and London and also former German deputy foreign minister—about his new book, “World in Danger: Germany and Europe in an Uncertain Time,” just published by Brookings. In the conversation, Ambassador Ischinger explains four challenges to the global order, describes what impact the presidency of Donald Trump has had on the rules based international system, and cautions against too much euphoria about the election of Joe Biden to be the next president.

