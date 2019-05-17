The power of private investment for the developing world

Foreign aid money from governments is getting scarcer, and in the U.S., private philanthropy exceeds US government funds in the foreign assistance realm. But, what about the role of business and private capital in development, reducing poverty, and alleviating hunger?

So called “impact investing” is now one of the most important trends in addressing some of the world’s most pressing problems. In this episode, Homi Kharas, the interim vice president and director of the Global Economy and Development Program, speaks with Philippe Le Houérou, the CEO of the International Finance Corporation, about the IFC’s new report on impact investing.

Also, Senior Fellow David Wessel asks, and answers, three key questions about tariffs and U.S.-China trade issues.

