The case for reparations for Black Americans

Is it time to pay reparations to the descendants of enslaved Black Americans? That’s the topic of a new Big Ideas paper from the Brookings Policy 2020 initiative, and the authors—Rashawn Ray and Andre Perry—are on the show to discuss it.

Ray is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Governance Studies at Brookings and also an associate professor of sociology at the University of Maryland, where he serves as executive director of the Lab for Applied Social Science Research. Perry is a fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings and a scholar in residence at American University. He is also author of the just released book from Brookings Institution Press titled, Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities.

See also: “I Have Dream,” speech by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

