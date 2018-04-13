On tax day, what are the experts saying?

Brookings experts discuss some of the biggest issues in the current tax policy debate including American’s sense of patriotic duty to pay taxes and why filing can be so complicated.

Also in this episode, Andre Perry discusses how racism continues to impact racial disparities in a new edition of our regular Metro Lens segment.

