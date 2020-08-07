Scaling impact in education to reach the world’s most vulnerable children

Patrick Hannahan and Jenny Perlman Robinson from the Center for Universal Education at Brookings discuss how real-time scaling labs inform efforts to bring impact in education to children around the world. Hannahan is project director of the Millions Learning Project; Perlman Robinson is a senior fellow in CUE and Global Economy and Development at Brookings. In the episode, Hannahan also speaks with six education leaders in Real-time Scaling Labs around the world.

The scaling-lab leaders are:

Ghaith Al-Shokairi, Research and Documentation Manager, and Scaling Lab Researcher, INJAZ

Barbara Chilangwa, Executive Advisor and Scaling Lab Advisor, CAMFED Tanzania

Chantale Kallas, Partnerships and Scaling Advisor, International Rescue Committee (IRC)

Faustin Koffi, Inspector General for Administration and School Life, and Scaling Lab Manager, Ministry of National Education, Cote d’Ivoire

Moitshepi Matsheng, Co-Founder and Country Coordinator, Young 1ove

Vicki Tinio, Executive Director, Foundation for Information Technology Education and Development (FIT-ED)

