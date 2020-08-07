Scaling impact in education to reach the world’s most vulnerable children

Patrick Hannahan and Jenny Perlman Robinson from the Center for Universal Education at Brookings discuss how real-time scaling labs inform efforts to bring impact in education to children around the world. Hannahan is project director of the Millions Learning Project; Perlman Robinson is a senior fellow in CUE and Global Economy and Development at Brookings. In the episode, Hannahan also speaks with six education leaders in Real-time Scaling Labs around the world.
The scaling-lab leaders are:
- Ghaith Al-Shokairi, Research and Documentation Manager, and Scaling Lab Researcher, INJAZ
- Barbara Chilangwa, Executive Advisor and Scaling Lab Advisor, CAMFED Tanzania
- Chantale Kallas, Partnerships and Scaling Advisor, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Faustin Koffi, Inspector General for Administration and School Life, and Scaling Lab Manager, Ministry of National Education, Cote d’Ivoire
- Moitshepi Matsheng, Co-Founder and Country Coordinator, Young 1ove
- Vicki Tinio, Executive Director, Foundation for Information Technology Education and Development (FIT-ED)
