 Skip to main content
Search
Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast
NORTH KOREA- In photos released on April 10, 2020, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center) inspected an artillery exercise by the Korean People's Army (KPA). The North Korean media did not mention the date of the exercise, but it would have taken place on Thursday (9). (NO RESALE)
Podcast

Kim Jong Un’s ascent to power in North Korea

and

In her new book, Becoming Kim Jong Un: A Former CIA Officer’s Insights into North Korea’s Enigmatic Young Dictator (Ballantine Books), Brookings Senior Fellow Jung Pak describes the rise of North Korea’s ruler. In this episode, she is interviewed by Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon.

Also on this episode, Senior Fellow Sarah Binder offers four lessons about how Congress has responded to the coronavirus pandemic, and what may follow.

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter. The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Related Books

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings