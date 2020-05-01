Kim Jong Un’s ascent to power in North Korea

In her new book, Becoming Kim Jong Un: A Former CIA Officer’s Insights into North Korea’s Enigmatic Young Dictator (Ballantine Books), Brookings Senior Fellow Jung Pak describes the rise of North Korea’s ruler. In this episode, she is interviewed by Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon.
Also on this episode, Senior Fellow Sarah Binder offers four lessons about how Congress has responded to the coronavirus pandemic, and what may follow.
