Is China really manipulating its currency?

Amid a turbulent week in the U.S.-China trade war, Senior Fellow David Dollar explains why the value of China’s yuan is falling and whether the U.S. Treasury Department’s designation of China as a currency manipulator is accurate. Dollar also discusses the effect that the yuan’s depreciation had on the U.S. stock market, why markets stabilized on Tuesday, and the prospects of a de-escalation of tensions.

