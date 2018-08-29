 Skip to main content
Series: Intersections Podcast
A customer carries a box of lobsters that are imported from the U.S. at a seafood retailer at a fish market in Beijing, China, June 27, 2018. Picture taken June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter - RC1C6923C110
Is anyone winning the US-China trade war?

In this episode, Brookings experts David Dollar, senior fellow with the John L. Thornton China Center, and Joseph Parilla, fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program, examine what effect the trade war has had on the U.S. and Chinese economies–and workers–so far. They explain why trade wars don’t actually reduce the trade deficit, which other countries might benefit, and what the prospects are for resolution between the U.S. and China. http://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/6983996 Show notes: 

With thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Brennan Hoban, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for additional support.

