How smart economic policy can help combat climate change

Ahead of the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Action Summit, World Resources Institute President and CEO Andrew Steer joins Senior Fellow David Dollar to discuss the steps countries are taking to address climate change and whether it’s enough. Dollar and Steer focus on the economic policies that can combat rising global temperatures, including financial reforms, carbon pricing, public and private investments, and technological innovation.

Dollar and Sense is a part of the Brookings Podcast Network.