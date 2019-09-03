A back to school primer on global trade issues

At Brookings, we often benefit from the support of talented students that intern with our research and communications teams. Some of those interns return to campus this week for the start of a new school year, and before their classes begin, we took the opportunity to ask what questions they have about today’s volatile trade landscape. In this episode of Dollar & Sense, Senior Fellow David Dollar answers those questions and provides an overview of the big stories in trade policy, including the U.S.-China trade war, rising tensions between South Korea and Japan, and how automation and artificial intelligence affect American jobs.

