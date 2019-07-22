The geography of prosperity: How to help the areas lagging behind

Jay Shambaugh, a senior fellow at Brookings and director of the Hamilton Project, joins David Dollar to discuss why economic prosperity is concentrated in certain regions of the United States while other areas are left behind. Their conversation draws from “Place-based policies for shared economic growth,” a recent book from the Hamilton Project that presents strategies for addressing regional inequality and explains why many previous place-based proposals have failed.

Shambaugh and Dollar also unpack the significance of U.S. presidential candidates advocating for manipulating the value of the dollar to support U.S. manufacturing and whether that would help traditionally industrial areas like the old Rust Belt.

