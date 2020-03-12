 Skip to main content
A person rides a bicycle in Piazza Gae Aulenti, on the third day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Milan, Italy, March 12, 2020. The illuminated sign reads: "Coronavirus. Let's stop it together." REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
How is Italy handling the coronavirus crisis?

Italy has been the European country hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus. Brookings Visiting Fellow Giovanna De Maio looks at Italy’s response to the crisis, the economic challenges that will linger even after the virus is gone, and why strong EU coordination is important for combating both the coronavirus and nationalist protectionism.

