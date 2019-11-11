How do we police currency wars and manipulation?

Mark Sobel, the U.S. chairman of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, joins Senior Fellow David Dollar to discuss contemporary issues in the international monetary system, including the strength of the dollar and what role a currency agreement could play in a U.S.-China trade deal. Sobel, who served as the U.S. representative at the International Monetary Fund, also offers his perspective on the challenges the IMF faces in trying to police currency manipulation, debates over how to fund the IMF, and whether the Fund has enough resources to adequately respond to a future economic crisis.

