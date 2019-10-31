How can Chile resolve public frustration and mass protests?

Mass street demonstrations are a political tradition in Chile, Richard Feinberg explains, but even as the rise of social media as an organizing tool and decline in the power of political parties makes it harder for the Piñera government to negotiate reforms that will satisfy most of the population, Chile’s leaders will have to find a better balance between economic growth and social justice to avoid repeating tragedies from Chile’s past.

