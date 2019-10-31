 Skip to main content
A demonstrator walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. The graffiti on the wall reads: "Chile woke up". REUTERS/Jorge Silva - RC1AFD58CC70
How can Chile resolve public frustration and mass protests?

Mass street demonstrations are a political tradition in Chile, Richard Feinberg explains, but even as the rise of social media as an organizing tool and decline in the power of political parties makes it harder for the Piñera government to negotiate reforms that will satisfy most of the population, Chile’s leaders will have to find a better balance between economic growth and social justice to avoid repeating tragedies from Chile’s past.

