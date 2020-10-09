Foreign policy’s role in the 2020 presidential election

From Russia, China, and the Middle East, to trade wars, climate change, and terrorism, global affairs have rarely seemed as complex and dangerous as it they have been over the last few years. But, does foreign policy matter in the 2020 presidential election? To address this question, Thomas Wright, a senior fellow in Foreign Policy at Brookings and the director of the Center on the United States and Europe, joins the program to address this question. In the conversation, Wright takes on the age-old issue of whether foreign policy issues matter to voters in presidential campaigns, and also discusses what America’s relations with the world could look like under a second Trump administration, or under a new Biden administration.

