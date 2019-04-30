 Skip to main content
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional Democrats speak to reporters after their meeting on infrastructure with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC134195ACF0
Can the administration and Congress move forward on $2 trillion infrastructure plan?

Adie Tomer, fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program, explains what’s included in the $2 trillion infrastructure proposal announced Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer following their meeting with President Trump, and how federal infrastructure programs are woefully outdated.

