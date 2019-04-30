Can the administration and Congress move forward on $2 trillion infrastructure plan?

Adie Tomer, fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program, explains what’s included in the $2 trillion infrastructure proposal announced Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer following their meeting with President Trump, and how federal infrastructure programs are woefully outdated.

Related content:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here or on Apple podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.