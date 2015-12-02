 Skip to main content
Adie Tomer

Fellow - Metropolitan Policy Program

Adie Tomer is a fellow at the Brookings Institution Metropolitan Policy Program and leads the Metropolitan Infrastructure Initiative. His work focuses on metropolitan infrastructure usage patterns, including personal and freight transportation, and the intersections between infrastructure and technological development. Prior to his work at Brookings, Adie was a Senior Analyst at the New York County District Attorney’s Office where he advised senior executives on policy-relevant matters. He holds a master’s in Public Policy from American University and a B.A. from the University of Florida.

202.797.6139 — Metropolitan Policy
Topics
Cities & Regions
Infrastructure
Programs
Metropolitan Policy Program
Centers
Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking
Projects
Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies Initiative
Global Cities Initiative: A Joint Project of Brookings and JPMorgan Chase
Moving to Access
The New Infrastructure Partnership
Additional Expertise Areas
Metropolitan policy
Transportation
Infrastructure
Urban planning
Growth management
Experience
Past Position
Senior Analyst, New York County District Attorney’s Office
Education
Master’s in Public Policy, American University
B.A., University of Florida

