After the prime minister’s resignation, what’s next for Italy?

Following the resignation of Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Brookings Visiting Fellow Giovanna De Maio explains what led to the government crisis, the likelihood of Italy’s political parties forming a new coalition government, and whether Matteo Salvini’s League has enough popular support to win an outright majority in elections. De Maio also examines the “Moscopoli” scandal over the role of Russian financing in Italy’s politics.

Related material:

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on Apple Podcasts, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Current is a part of the Brookings Podcast Network.