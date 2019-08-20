 Skip to main content
Series: The Current Podcast
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, next to Italian Deputy PM Matteo Salvini, addresses the upper house of parliament over the ongoing government crisis, in Rome, Italy August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi - RC17338CA110
Podcast

After the prime minister’s resignation, what’s next for Italy?

Following the resignation of Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Brookings Visiting Fellow Giovanna De Maio explains what led to the government crisis, the likelihood of Italy’s political parties forming a new coalition government, and whether Matteo Salvini’s League has enough popular support to win an outright majority in elections. De Maio also examines the “Moscopoli” scandal over the role of Russian financing in Italy’s politics.

