The White House is seen after Special Counsel Robert Mueller handed in his report to Attorney General William Barr on his investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election and any potential wrongdoing by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC1F6046A900
Podcast

After the Mueller report, will President Trump be impeached?

In the first episode of The Current (formerly 5 on 45), Lawfare’s Margaret Taylor explains what’s revealed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on whether the Trump campaign engaged in criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice, and the political and moral questions that remain for the public and Congress to answer regarding acceptable norms of governance and the rule of law.

