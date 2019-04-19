After the Mueller report, will President Trump be impeached?

In the first episode of The Current (formerly 5 on 45), Lawfare’s Margaret Taylor explains what’s revealed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on whether the Trump campaign engaged in criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice, and the political and moral questions that remain for the public and Congress to answer regarding acceptable norms of governance and the rule of law.

