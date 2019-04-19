The Mueller report: What did we learn?

Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on the Trump-Russia investigation. President Trump and his allies have taken up the rallying cry of “No Obstruction. No Collusion.” Meanwhile, the president’s opponents in Congress are demanding to see the full, unredacted report. But there’s a lot in the document the public did see—and it doesn’t say “no collusion” or “no obstruction.” While the special counsel did not establish that anyone associated with the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government to 2016 U.S. election, Mueller details extensive contacts between people close to Trump and Russian officials. The special counsel also neither found that the president obstructed justice nor exonerated him of obstruction. Instead, the report details 10 episodes of potentially obstructive conduct. What does Mueller’s factual record tell us? Does this vindicate or condemn the president? What should the American public do with this information? What should Congress do? And what happens next?

On April 23, Brookings Senior Fellow and Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes hosted a panel discussion of these issues and more. The discussion was followed by a Q&A session.