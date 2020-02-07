24 hours in New Hampshire

In this special episode, join us for a trip to New Hampshire in the lead up to the first-in-the-nation primary. Brookings podcast producer Chris McKenna joined Senior Fellow Elaine Kamarck for a visit to the Granite State in January, where they spoke to some of the people involved in the event. These include Ray Buckley, chair of the state Democratic Party, Larry Drake, chair of the Rockingham County Democratic Party, and Bill Weld, former Massachusetts governor and candidate for the GOP nomination.

Kamarck is author of the book “Primary Politics: Everything You Need to Know about How America Nominates Its Presidential Candidates,” published by the Brookings Institution Press.

