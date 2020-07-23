The COVID-19 Metro Recovery Watch is aimed at informing local and state recovery strategies from COVID-19’s historic economic impacts in ways that link near-term resilience to longer-term economic transformation, racial equity, and economic inclusion.
Actionable Ideas for Economic Recovery in American Cities
This series of essays offers promising recovery responses for local and state leaders to support job creation and quality business growth, advance job preparation and wage gains, and invest in vibrant, connected communities—all while advancing racial inclusion.
Spotlight on Local Recovery Efforts
This series of case studies, informed by our local partners, lifts up and provides detailed information on novel or promising approaches, practices, and policies that can set the stage for a more equitable COVID-19 economic recovery and for longer-run inclusive economic growth.
Metro Recovery Index
This interactive dataset presents a variety of recent, updated data to provide a picture of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis for large and midsized metropolitan areas across the country. The Index’s data tracks the labor market, the real estate market, and other areas of economic activity.
Economic Recovery in American Cities Event Series
The Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program will host a series of virtual events aimed at highlighting recovery responses at the local and state levels that link near-term resilience to longer-term economic transformation.
