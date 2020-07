The impacts of the COVID-19 recession and the road to recovery differ widely across local economies. The Metro Recovery Index presents data across a variety of indicators to provide a picture of the impact of the crisis (compared to a pre-crisis state) and the trajectory of recent change, for both large and midsized U.S. metropolitan areas. The indicators track impacts and trajectories in three major categories: the labor market, the real estate market, and other areas of economic activity. Brookings Metro will update the tracker on at least a monthly basis as providers release new data, and provide related analysis through its blog The Avenue.