Spotlight on Local Recovery Efforts

Putting California’s idle restaurants to use by fighting food insecurity and creating a more equitable workplace

High Road Kitchens aims to support California’s restaurant industry and improve its pre-COVID-19 state by addressing issues such as job quality while also providing meals to people in need.

An app-based path to finding a new job

Long-term partnerships between job search apps and the workforce system could rapidly connect people to services to increase economic opportunity and quality jobs.

Sunnyvale, California’s open-source online tool for job seekers

When already under-resourced job centers across the country were forced to close during the pandemic, online job search assistance tools like MyPlan helped fill the void and ease the transition to remote services.

Grant-making to support small businesses in Southeast Michigan

As health and economic realities play out during the COVID-19 crisis, the work of the New Economy Initiative around supporting minority-owned businesses is critical to an equitable economic recovery.

A two-part plan for saving Charlotte, N.C.’s small businesses

Open for Business in Charlotte, North Carolina recognizes the importance of an equitable response to the COVID-19 crisis, ensuring that all small businesses have access to resources they need to survive and thrive.

A public-private partnership for helping small businesses and empowering workers in Birmingham, Ala.

Birmingham’s Bham Strong has empowered over 2,800 small businesses through access to capital or technical assistance and put over 300 unemployed workers back to work to meet community needs.

An evidence-based selection process for equitable hiring in West Michigan

HireReach trains employers to hire entry-level talent using an evidence-based selection process, increasing the accuracy of candidate selection, and improving workforce quality.

A people-centered approach to improving job quality in Chicago

Genesis, a business operation initiative, works with small- and medium-sized manufacturing firms in the Chicago region to improve their business success and job quality.

An Indianapolis partnership to provide loans when traditional banks won’t

The Indy Chamber has issued 215 Rapid Response Loans to small businesses since mid-March, disbursing $4.15 million. Of these loans, 65% went to businesses owned by women or minorities.

An Atlanta organization’s mission to bring racial equity to the tech ecosystem

Creating racial equity throughout the tech, startup, and venture ecosystem to create shared economic mobility and multigenerational wealth is core to the mission of Opportunity Hub.

