Bill Galston headshot

William A. Galston

Ezra K. Zilkha Chair and Senior Fellow - Governance Studies

William A. Galston holds the Ezra K. Zilkha Chair in the Brookings Institution’s Governance Studies Program, where he serves as a Senior Fellow.  Prior to January 2006 he was the Saul Stern Professor and Acting Dean at the School of Public Policy, University of Maryland, director of the Institute for Philosophy and Public Policy, founding director of the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE), and executive director of the National Commission on Civic Renewal, co-chaired by former Secretary of Education William Bennett and former Senator Sam Nunn.  A participant in six presidential campaigns, he served from 1993 to 1995 as Deputy Assistant to President Clinton for Domestic Policy.

Galston is the author of nine books and more than 100 articles in the fields of political theory, public policy, and American politics.  His most recent books are Anti-Pluralism: The Populist Threat to Liberal Democracy (Yale, 2018), Public Matters (Rowman & Littlefield, 2005), and The Practice of Liberal Pluralism (Cambridge, 2004).  A winner of the American Political Science Association’s Hubert H. Humphrey Award, Galston was elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2004.

Galston has appeared on all the principal television networks and is frequently interviewed on NPR. He writes a weekly column for the Wall Street Journal.

Contact
202.797.2979 — wgalston@brookings.edu
Programs
Governance Studies
Centers
Center for Effective Public Management
Projects
Budgeting for National Priorities
Future of the Middle Class Initiative
Opportunity 08: Independent Ideas for Our Next President
Race, Prosperity, and Inclusion Initiative
Additional Expertise Areas
American political thought, institutions, and processes
Contemporary political and social philosophy
History of political thought
U.S. domestic policy
Experience
Past Positions
Saul Stern Professor and Acting Dean at the School of Public Policy, University of Maryland
Director of the Institute for Philosophy and Public Policy
Founding director of the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE)
Executive Director, National Commission on Civic Renewal
Deputy Assistant to President Clinton for Domestic Policy
Fellow, Woodrow Wilson Center
Director of Economic and Social Programs, Roosevelt Center for Economic American Policy Studies
Senior Adviser, Gore for President Campaign
Education
Ph.D. (1973), M.A. (1969), University of Chicago
B.A. Cornell University, 1967

Blog Posts

Research

