Vikram Singh Mehta currently serves as the executive chairman of Brookings India in New Delhi and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Mehta started his career with the Indian Administrative Service in 1978. He resigned in 1980 to join Phillips Petroleum in London as their senior economist. In 1984, he returned to India to join the government company Oil India Ltd. as an advisor for strategic planning. He joined Shell International in London in 1988. He was appointed managing director of Shell Markets and Shell Chemical Companies in Egypt in 1991, and chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India in 1994.

Affiliations:

Colgate Palmolive India Ltd., independent non-executive board member

Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy, Tufts University, member, board of overseers

The Financial Express, columnist

The Indian Express, columnist

Larsen & Toubro, independent non-executive board member

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., independent non-executive board member

National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry, member and co-chairman, energy committee

Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gujarat, India, member, board of governors

Thomson Reuters Foundation, independent non-executive board member

Vodaphone India Ltd., independent non-executive board member