Vikram Singh Mehta

Chairman - Brookings India

Senior Fellow

Vikram Singh Mehta currently serves as the executive chairman of Brookings India in New Delhi and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Mehta started his career with the Indian Administrative Service in 1978. He resigned in 1980 to join Phillips Petroleum in London as their senior economist. In 1984, he returned to India to join the government company Oil India Ltd. as an advisor for strategic planning. He joined Shell International in London in 1988. He was appointed managing director of Shell Markets and Shell Chemical Companies in Egypt in 1991, and chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India in 1994.

Affiliations:
Colgate Palmolive India Ltd., independent non-executive board member
Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy, Tufts University, member, board of overseers
The Financial Express, columnist
The Indian Express, columnist
Larsen & Toubro, independent non-executive board member
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., independent non-executive board member
National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry, member and co-chairman, energy committee
Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gujarat, India, member, board of governors
Thomson Reuters Foundation, independent non-executive board member
Vodaphone India Ltd., independent non-executive board member

Contact
+91 11 41628248/9 — Brookings India
Topics
Asia & the Pacific
Business & Industry
Climate Change
Energy Industry
Energy Security
India
South Asia
Experience
Current Positions
Member, National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Chairman, Hydrocarbons Committee
Member, Board of Trustees, Mahindra & Mahindra
Board Member, Colgate Palmolive India Limited, Vodaphone India Ltd and Larsen & Toubro
Member, Board of Governors, Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gujarat, India
Member, Board of Overseers, Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy, Tufts University
Columnist, the Indian Express
Past Positions
Chairman, Shell Group of Companies in India, 1994-2012
Managing Director, Shell Markets and Chemicals, Egypt, 1991-1994
Joined Shell International, London, 1988
Advisor, Oil India Limited, 1984-1988
Education
B.A. (Honors) in Mathematics, St. Stephens College, Delhi University
M.A. in Economics, Magdalen College, Oxford University

