Urvashi Sahni
Nonresident Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Center for Universal Education
Founder and CEO - Study Hall Educational Foundation
Dr. Urvashi Sahni is Founder and Chief Executive of Study Hall Educational Foundation. She is a leading expert in school governance, curriculum reform and teacher training with a special focus on girls education and the use of technology in education. Her current research focuses on developing and scaling her Girls’ Empowerment Program in India with the help of affordable technology.
To change mindsets, you have to start at school. It’s not just about reading and writing and counting. It’s about developing a social and political consciousness. You want them to have a good life.
We get them to ask questions they have never asked. Is it fair that you do more household chores than a boy? Why is your homework not as important as his? Why does he get more food than you – does he need more nutrition?
The mission is to have an equal world, of course, but I think education has not been tapped for its potential to develop a social and political consciousness in students — to help them think equal.