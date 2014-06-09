 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts
sahniu

Urvashi Sahni

Nonresident Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Center for Universal Education

Founder and CEO - Study Hall Educational Foundation

Dr. Urvashi Sahni is Founder and Chief Executive of Study Hall Educational Foundation. She is a leading expert in school governance, curriculum reform and teacher training with a special focus on girls education and the use of technology in education. Her current research focuses on developing and scaling her Girls’ Empowerment Program in India with the help of affordable technology.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Global Economy and Development program
Topics
Education
Education in Developing Nations
Global Development
Technology & Innovation
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Centers
Center for Universal Education
Projects
The India Project
Experience
Current Positions
Founder President and CEO, Study Hall Education Foundation, 1986 – current
Founder and Academic Director, Prerna School, 2003 – current
Founder and Academic Director, Vidyasthali Rural High School, 2005 - current
Co-Founder and Director, Digital Study Hall Project, 2005 and current
 
Past Positions
Visiting Professor, University of California at Berkeley, 2003 – 2004
Honorary Project Director, Computer Assisted Education Program, 2001 – 2005
Project Director, Strengthening Girls Education in rural UP 1996-1999
Honorary Director, School reform project funded by EICHER Ltd, 1996 -1999
Education Consultant, UNICEF, 1995 -1996
Founder Principal and Academic Director, Studyhall School, 1986 – 2008
Education
Masters in Philosophy, University of Lucknow, India
Masters in Education, UC Berkeley, USA
PhD in Education, UC Berkeley, USA

Blog Posts

View All Blog Posts

Related Books

View All Books

In The Media

To change mindsets, you have to start at school. It’s not just about reading and writing and counting. It’s about developing a social and political consciousness. You want them to have a good life.

Urvashi Sahni The Atlantic

We get them to ask questions they have never asked. Is it fair that you do more household chores than a boy? Why is your homework not as important as his?  Why does he get more food than you – does he need more nutrition?

Urvashi Sahni The Sydney Morning Herald

The mission is to have an equal world, of course, but I think education has not been tapped for its potential to develop a social and political consciousness in students — to help them think equal.

Urvashi Sahni NBC News
View All Media

Research

View All Research
Get daily updates from Brookings