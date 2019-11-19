Ufuk Akcigit is a Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago. He is a Senior Research Fellow at Brookings Institute and an elected Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, Center for Economic Policy Research, and the Center for Economic Studies, and a Distinguished Research Fellow at Koc University. Akcigit is an associate editor at the Journal of Economic Growth. He previously served as an associate editor at the Journal of the European Economic Association.

As a macroeconomist, Akcigit’s research centers on economic growth, technological creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, productivity, and firm dynamics. His research has been repeatedly published in the top economics journals such as the Journal of Political Economy, Econometrica, the American Economic Review, and the Review of Economic Studies. Akcigit’s work has had significant academic and practical impact. His research has been cited by various policy reports (e.g., OECD, World Bank and IMF reports), and the popular media (e.g., The Economist, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Telegraph, The Atlantic, Harvard Business Review).

The contributions of Akcigit’s research has been recognized by the National Science Foundation with the CAREER Grant (NSF's most prestigious awards in support of early-career faculty), NSF's Research Grant, the Sloan Foundation Grant, Kaufmann Foundation's Junior Faculty Grant, and Kiel Institute Excellence Award, among many other institutions. In September 2019, Akcigit was named the winner of the prestigious Max Plank-Humboldt Research Award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the field of macroeconomics.