Dr. Tim Moonen is a Partner at The Business of Cities, an urban intelligence unit based at University College London that has worked with senior leaders in more than 100 cities, 30 higher tiers of government, and 50 global companies and organisations. The author of World Cities and Nation States (Wiley) with Professor Greg Clark CBE, Tim has been working for a decade with partners such as the World Bank, OECD and Urban Land Institute on strategies for city leadership, financing tools, city identity and the innovation economy. With Brookings colleagues he has co-authored the Ten Traits of Global Fluency, competitiveness profiles of Munich, Hong Kong and Mumbai metros, and participated in the Brookings Global Identity project. His team manages the bi-annual global review of over 500 city benchmarks and indexes, in collaboration with Jones Lang LaSalle, and advises cities and metros on effective performance benchmarking. Tim also teaches city leadership and applied economic strategy at the UCL City Leadership Lab, London School of Economics and the University of Oxford.