Sharan Grewal is a postdoctoral research fellow in the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings. His research examines democratization, security studies, and political Islam in the Arab world, especially Egypt and Tunisia.

His book manuscript, “Soldiers of Democracy,” examines why the Egyptian military staged a coup in 2013 while its Tunisian counterpart supported its country’s democratic transition. His academic work has been published or is forthcoming at the American Journal of Political Science, Comparative Politics, International Organization, International Studies Quarterly, and the Journal of Conflict Resolution. He has also published for Foreign Policy, the Washington Post, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and the Project on Middle East Democracy.

Sharan received a master's and doctorate in politics from Princeton University and holds a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, from Georgetown University. He previously worked for the U.S. State Department.