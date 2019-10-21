 Skip to main content
Seema Jayachandran

Seema Jayachandran

Nonresident Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Seema Jayachandran is a Professor of Economics at Northwestern University. Her research focuses on economic issues in developing countries, including environmental conservation, gender equality, labor markets, health, and education. She is a recipient of a Sloan Research Fellowship, National Science Foundation Early Career Development Award, and the Ecological Society of America's Sustainability Science Award. She currently serves as co-editor for the American Economic Journal: Applied Economics and associate editor for the Quarterly Journal of Economics. She is also a board member and chair of the gender sector for the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), and is co-director of the National Bureau of Economic Research's program in Development Economics. In addition, she writes regularly for the New York Times as one of its Economic View columnists. Prior to joining Northwestern, she was a faculty member at Stanford University. She earned a PhD in economics from Harvard University, a master’s degree in physics and philosophy from the University of Oxford where she was a Marshall Scholar, and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from MIT.

Topics
Demographics & Population
Developing Economies
Early Childhood Education
Economic Development
Education in Developing Nations
Gender
Global Development
India
Public Health
Workforce Development
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Experience
Current Positions
Professor, Department of Economics, Northwestern University (2018-Present)
Co-Director of Development Economics Program, National Bureau of Economic Research (2019-Present)
Chair of Gender Sector (2018–) & Board Member, Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab
Board Member, Bureau for Research and Economic Analysis of Development (2012–Present)
Co-Editor, American Economic Journal: Applied Economics (2018–Present)
Contributing writer, New York Times, Economic View column (2017–Present)
Past Positions
Noosheen Hashemi Visiting Scholar, King Center on Global Development, Stanford University
Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Northwestern University
Visiting Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Stanford University
Visiting Scholar, Department of Economics, Harvard University
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Scholar in Health Policy Research, University of California, Berkeley
Education
Ph.D., Harvard University, Economics, 2004
M.A., Harvard University, Physics, 1999
M.A., University of Oxford, Physics and Philosophy, 1995
B.S., Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Electrical Engineering, 1993
