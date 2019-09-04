 Skip to main content
Richard K. Green

Senior Visiting Fellow, Property Rights - Brookings India

Richard K. Green is a Senior Visiting Fellow (Property Rights) at Brookings India. He is also Director of the Lusk Center for Real Estate, University of Southern California. He also has been principal economist and director of financial strategy and policy analysis at Fredd ie Mac. He was a visiting professor of real estate at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. He was recently President of the American Real Estate and Urban Economics Association. In 2015-16, he served as Senior Advisor for Housing Finance at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Selected publications

  • Lacour-Little, M., Park, Y., & Green, R.Parameter Stability and the Valuation of Mortgages and Mortgage Backed SecuritiesReal Estate Economics, 40(1), 23-632012.
  • Green, R. K.Thoughts on Rental Housing Market and PolicyCityscape, A Journal of Policy, Development and Research2011.
  • Green, R., & Wachter, S.The Housing Finance RevolutionProceedings of the 31st Annual Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Economic Symposium2008.
  • Green, R., R. Mariano, A. Pavlov and S. WachterMortgage Securitization in Asia: Gains and Barriersin T. Ito & A. K. Rose (Eds.) Financial Sector Development in the Pacific Rim, University of Chicago Press2008.
  • Green, R. K.Thoughts on Rental Housing Market and PolicyCityscape, A Journal of Policy, Development and Research2011.
  • Green, R. K. and A. ReschovskyUsing Tax Policy to Subsidize Homeownershipin A. Staiger (Ed.) Public Spending and Incentives for Community Development Federal Reserve Bank of Boston-Aspen Institute2011.

Experience
Past Positions
Oliver T. Carr, Jr., Chair of Real Estate Finance at The George Washington University School of Business
Director of the Center for Washington Area Studies and the Center for Real Estate and Urban Studies at that institution
He was Wangard Faculty Scholar and Chair of Real Estate and Urban Land Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison
Education
Ph.D. and M.S. in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison
A.B. in Economics from Harvard University
