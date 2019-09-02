 Skip to main content
Rajesh Chadha

Rajesh Chadha

Program Director - Brookings India

Program Director, Natural Resources - Brookings India

Rajesh Chadha is Program Director, (Natural Resources). He was formerly a Professor & Research Director at NCAER. He has worked extensively on regional and multilateral issues pertaining to international trade. His other areas of interest include foreign direct investment and agricultural markets. He has provided research support to the Indian Government on multiple projects. He has also played a key role in the research projects sponsored by the Governments of India, Australia, and the UK, and various international organisations.

He was also the Managing Editor of Margin: The Journal of Applied Economic Research, NCAER’s international, peer-reviewed journal. He has been a Visiting Scholar at the Universities of Michigan, Melbourne, and Monash, and Visiting Faculty at many prestigious academic and research institutes in India. He was nominated as GTAP Research Fellow (2004-2007) by the Global Trade Analysis Project, Purdue University, USA.

He received his PhD in Economics from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi.

Topics
Economic Development
India
Experience
Past Positions
November 2018-August 2019: Professor and Research Director, NCAER
August 2014-October 2018: Senior Research Counsellor, NCAER
September 2004-July 2014: Senior Fellow, NCAER
28 years at the University of Delhi (1976-2004) including 20 years in Economics Department, Hindu College (1984 to 2004)
Visiting Faculty: IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, IEG Delhi, IIFT Delhi, IIPA Delhi and AIMA Delhi.
Visiting Scholar at University of Michigan (Ann Arbor) and the Universities of Melbourne, Monash, La Trobe and Victoria (Melbourne).
GTAP Research Fellow: Nominated for 2004-2007 by the Purdue University, West Lafayette.
Education
PhD in Economics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, 1984
MA Business Economics, University of Delhi, 1976
BSc Honours in Physics, University of Delhi, 1974
