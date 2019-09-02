Rajesh Chadha is Program Director, (Natural Resources). He was formerly a Professor & Research Director at NCAER. He has worked extensively on regional and multilateral issues pertaining to international trade. His other areas of interest include foreign direct investment and agricultural markets. He has provided research support to the Indian Government on multiple projects. He has also played a key role in the research projects sponsored by the Governments of India, Australia, and the UK, and various international organisations.

He was also the Managing Editor of Margin: The Journal of Applied Economic Research, NCAER’s international, peer-reviewed journal. He has been a Visiting Scholar at the Universities of Michigan, Melbourne, and Monash, and Visiting Faculty at many prestigious academic and research institutes in India. He was nominated as GTAP Research Fellow (2004-2007) by the Global Trade Analysis Project, Purdue University, USA.

He received his PhD in Economics from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi.