 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts
Rahul Tongia, Fellow, Brookings India

Rahul Tongia

Fellow - Brookings India, Cross-Brookings Initiative on Energy and Climate

Rahul Tongia is a Fellow with Brookings India in New Delhi. His work focuses on technology and policy, especially for sustainable development. He leads the energy and sustainability group at Brookings India, and also is active in broader issues of technology.  Tongia’s work spans the entire gamut of electricity, with focuses on supply options including renewable energy (covering finance, grid integration, etc.); smart grids, which use innovative information and communications technology to improve management of the electric utility grid; issues of access and quality; and broader issues of reforms and regulations, including electricity pricing. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Carnegie Mellon University, and was the founding Technical Advisor for the Government of India’s Smart Grid Task Force.

Representative Publications Power System Management

Renewable Energy

Coal

Electricity Access and Supply

IT and sustainable development, including Smart Grids

  1. R. Tongia, “Improving India’s mobile phone service” in Mint, April 17, 2018.
  2. R. Tongia, Contributor, Smart Grid Handbook for Regulators and Policy Makers, by India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF), December 2017.
  3. R. Tongia, “Making a smart energy grid work for India”, in Mint (Technology Special), June 29, 2017.
  4. R. Tongia, “Updating Aadhaar for better Privacy”, Opinion in The Hindu, March 28, 2016.
  5. R. Tongia, “A Developing Country’s Perspective of the Smart Grid” in IEEE Newsletter, March 2016.

Rahul Tongia is a Fellow with Brookings India in New Delhi. His work focuses on technology and policy, especially for sustainable development. He leads the energy and sustainability group at Brookings India, and also is active in broader issues of technology.  Tongia’s work spans the entire gamut of electricity, with focuses on supply options including renewable energy (covering finance, grid integration, etc.); smart grids, which use innovative information and communications technology to improve management of the electric utility grid; issues of access and quality; and broader issues of reforms and regulations, including electricity pricing. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Carnegie Mellon University, and was the founding Technical Advisor for the Government of India’s Smart Grid Task Force.

Representative Publications Power System Management

Renewable Energy

Coal

Electricity Access and Supply

IT and sustainable development, including Smart Grids

  1. R. Tongia, “Improving India’s mobile phone service” in Mint, April 17, 2018.
  2. R. Tongia, Contributor, Smart Grid Handbook for Regulators and Policy Makers, by India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF), December 2017.
  3. R. Tongia, “Making a smart energy grid work for India”, in Mint (Technology Special), June 29, 2017.
  4. R. Tongia, “Updating Aadhaar for better Privacy”, Opinion in The Hindu, March 28, 2016.
  5. R. Tongia, “A Developing Country’s Perspective of the Smart Grid” in IEEE Newsletter, March 2016.
Contact
011 24157773
+91 11 41628248/9 — Brookings India
Topics
Climate Change
Energy Industry
Energy Security
Environment
Global Development
India
Technology & Innovation
Additional Expertise Areas
Electricity and smart grids
Energy and renewables
Political economy
Telecommunications
Information technology (IT)
Digital divide
Technology transfer
Experience
Current Positions
Adjunct Professor, Carnegie Mellon University
Technical Advisor, Smart Grid Task Force, Government of India
Advisor, India Smart Grid Forum
Advisory Board Member, TechBridgeWorld, Carnegie Mellon University
International Advisory Council, World Computer Exchange
Council of Reference, OPLAN Foundation
Advisory Committee, VaasaETT
Executive Committee, IEEE Power and Energy Society, Bangalore
Past Positions
Member, World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Future Council on Advanced Energy Technology
Smart Grid Task Force, Government of India, Technical Advisor
Board Member, Global Smart Grid Federation
Senior Systems Scientist and Associate Research Professor, Carnegie Mellon University
Program Director and Principal Research Scientist, Center for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP)
Chair and Co-Chair, Digital Energy Solutions Consortium (DESC), India
Board of Governors and Treasurer, IEEE Society on Social Implications of Technology (SSIT)
TechBridgeWorld, Carnegie Mellon University, member, Advisory Board
Technology Advisory Board, Southern California Edison, SmartConnect
Associate Editor, Information Technology and International Development (ITID) journal
Editorial Board, I/S: A Journal of Law and Policy for the Information Society
Vice Chairman, U.N. Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Task Force Working Group on Enabling Environment
IEEE Power and Energy Society, Bangalore, executive committee
Education
Ph.D. in Engineering and Public Policy, Carnegie Mellon University (1998)
B.S. in Electrical Engineering, Brown University (1995)

Research

View All Research

In The Media

Indian Railways’ business model is based on passengers underpaying and freight overpaying. Already, in financial year 2016-17, coal’s extra freight charge increased the cost of power by about 10 paise per kilowatt on average. For power plants in distant states, which inherently rely on Railways for coal, this number can be three times higher.

Rahul Tongia Quartz

Gujarat, Punjab, Tamil Nadu that are far from coal mines, and therefore pay more than others, will contribute proportionately more to recover the coaching loss — the passenger subsidy. This overpayment by coal-based power applies to all coal generation in States like Punjab as all their coal comes via Railways.

Rahul Tongia The Hindu

While generation capacity [of electric vehicles] at a national level may be present, many bottlenecks will be local, especially at the feeder or distribution transformer level...There are broader ecosystem issues that need further study, including grid-signalling (including time-of-day pricing for electricity), valuing pollution reduction, charging infrastructure and finances...More than half the retail cost of petrol is taxes, which would need to be covered via other means if we move to EVs. It is unlikely one can (or should) tax electricity at the same rate

Rahul Tongia
View All Media

Blog Posts

View All Blog Posts
Get daily updates from Brookings