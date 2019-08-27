Mark Fabian is a Fulbright Postdoctoral Research Fellow and visiting researcher in the Global Economy and Development Program at Brookings.

His principle research interest is the theory and measurement of subjective well-being. He is interested in integrating subjective well-being scholarship in economics with philosophical and psychological notions of well-being, such as eudaimonia and basic psychological needs. His current research explores the impact of deindustrialization on the satisfaction of needs for autonomy, competence, and relatedness, and the consequences for voting behavior.

Fabian's secondary research interest is hybrid policy designs: sophisticated combinations of government, market, and community policy tools that simultaneously promote equity and efficiency. Australia's HECS system of income-contingent loans for higher-education financing is an archetypal example.

Fabian was previously manager of East Asia Forum, the world’s premier platform for short-form commentary on Asian policy issues. He also worked as a policy adviser to a Lok Sabha MP in New Delhi.

He holds a bachelor of arts in philosophy and politics and a doctorate in economics from the Australian National University.