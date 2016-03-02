Madiha Afzal is a visiting fellow in the Foreign Policy and Global Economy and Development program at Brookings. Her research lies at the intersection of development, security, and political economy, with a focus on Pakistan. She previously worked as an assistant professor of Public Policy at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Afzal is the author of “Pakistan Under Siege: Extremism, Society, and the State,” published by the Brookings Institution Press in 2018 (the book was also published in South Asia and Afghanistan by Penguin India). Afzal has also published in Public Choice, and is the author of a USIP special report on Education and Attitudes in Pakistan, as well as several book chapters. She has written for Pakistani and international publications including Dawn, The Cairo Review, Foreign Policy, the Washington Post, Newsweek, etc. She is regularly interviewed by media outlets, including BBC, NPR, and VOA. In addition, she consults for various organizations, including the World Bank, USAID, DFID, and IFPRI. For her writing on education in Pakistan, she was named to Lo Spazio della Politica's list of Top 100 Global Thinkers of 2013. Afzal received her doctorate in economics from Yale University in 2008, specializing in development economics and political economy.

Affiliations:

Center for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP), fellow

Institute for Economic and Development Alternatives, Pakistan (IDEAS), fellow