Laura Alfaro is a nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings and the Warren Alpert Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School. Having taught at HBS since 1999, she is also a faculty research associate in the National Bureau of Economic Research's International Macroeconomics and Finance and International Trade and Investment Programs, member of the IFC Economic Advisory Board, the Latin-American Financial Regulatory Committee (CLAAF), faculty associate at Harvard's Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, and member of the David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies’ (DRCLAS) policy committee.

She served as minister of national planning and economic policy in Costa Rica from 2010-2012. In 2008, she was honored as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

Alfaro is the author of multiple articles published in leading academic journals such as the American Economic Review, Journal of Political Economy, Review of Economic Studies, Journal of International Economics, and of Harvard Business School cases related to the field of international economics and in particular international capital flows, foreign direct investment, sovereign debt, and emerging markets.

At Harvard, Alfaro has taught in General Management Program, the Program for Leadership Development, and in other executive education offerings as well the first and second years of the MBA program and the doctoral program. She earned her doctorate in economics from the University of California, at Los Angeles (UCLA), where she was recipient of the Dissertation Fellowship award. She received a bachelor’s degree in economics with honors from the Universidad de Costa Rica and a licenciatura from the Pontificia Universidad Católica of Chile where she graduated with highest honors. She was awarded a Francisco Marroquin Foundation scholarship.