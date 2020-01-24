 Skip to main content
Laura Alfaro

Laura Alfaro

Nonresident Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Laura Alfaro is a nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings and the Warren Alpert Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School. Having taught at HBS since 1999, she is also a faculty research associate in the National Bureau of Economic Research's International Macroeconomics and Finance and International Trade and Investment Programs, member of the IFC Economic Advisory Board, the Latin-American Financial Regulatory Committee (CLAAF), faculty associate at Harvard's Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, and member of the David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies’ (DRCLAS) policy committee.

She served as minister of national planning and economic policy in Costa Rica from 2010-2012. In 2008, she was honored as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

Alfaro is the author of multiple articles published in leading academic journals such as the American Economic Review, Journal of Political Economy, Review of Economic Studies, Journal of International Economics, and of Harvard Business School cases related to the field of international economics and in particular international capital flows, foreign direct investment, sovereign debt, and emerging markets.

At Harvard, Alfaro has taught in General Management Program, the Program for Leadership Development, and in other executive education offerings as well the first and second years of the MBA program and the doctoral program. She earned her doctorate in economics from the University of California, at Los Angeles (UCLA), where she was recipient of the Dissertation Fellowship award. She received a bachelor’s degree in economics with honors from the Universidad de Costa Rica and a licenciatura from the Pontificia Universidad Católica of Chile where she graduated with highest honors. She was awarded a Francisco Marroquin Foundation scholarship.

 

202.238.3552 — Global Economy and Development program
Developing Economies
Emerging Markets
Global Economy
Global Trade
Latin America & the Caribbean
Global Economy and Development
Current Positions
Warren Alpert Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School
Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School
Economic Advisory Board, International Finance Corporation
Research Associate and Faculty Research Fellow, National Bureau of Economic Research
Advisory Board, CRC German Science Foundation
Central Bank Research Association (CEBRA)-NBER IFG Steering Committee
Member, Latin-American Financial Regulatory Committee
Global Commission on Business and Sustainable Development, United Nations (2016-2018)
Consultant, World Development Report 2016, World Bank (2014-2015)
Advisory Board, Global Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction 2015, United Nations (2014-2015)
Minister of National Planning and Economic Policy, Costa Rica (2010-2012)
Ph.D. in Economics, University of California, Los Angeles (1999)
M.A. in Economics (honors), University of California, Los Angeles (1996)
Licenciatura in Economics (honors), Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (1994)
B.A. in Economics (honors), Universidad de Costa Rica (1992)
Spanish

