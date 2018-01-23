 Skip to main content
Galip Dalay

Galip Dalay

Nonresident Fellow - Brookings Doha Center

IPC-Mercator fellow, German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP)

Galip Dalay is a nonresident fellow at the Brookings Doha Center and IPC-Mercator Fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP).

Dalay specializes in issues regarding Turkish politics and foreign policy and Middle East politics with a particular focus on Syria and Iraq, and Turkey-West relations. He also focuses on the question of regional order, monarchies and republics in the Arab World, regional Kurdish politics, political Islam, and radical movements.

Dalay completed his undergraduate studies at Istanbul University, and MSc at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a Ph.d. candidate in International Relations at the Middle East Technical University in Ankara.

He is a regular contributor to German Marshall Fund of the United States' on Turkey policy brief series. His pieces have appeared on Foreign Affairs, Al Jazeera, Open Democracy, Middle East Eye, Huffington Post, The World Politics Review, and Fair Observer.

Contact
00974.4422.7813 — Communications Office, Brookings Doha Center
Topics
European Union
Middle East & North Africa
Turkey
Centers
Brookings Doha Center
Additional Expertise Areas
Turkey-MENA relations
Monarchies and republics in the Arab World
Kurdish politics
Radical movements
Political Islam
EU-Middle East relations
Current Positions
Nonresident fellow, Brookings Doha Center
Research director, Al Sharq Forum
Senior associate fellow, Al Jazeera Center for Studies
Past Positions
Visiting fellow, German Institute for International and Security Affairs
Political researcher, SETA Foundation in Ankara
Guest scholar, Institute for Human Science in Vienna
Education
Ph.D Candidate, Middle East Technical University
MSc, London School of Economics and Political Science
B.A., Istanbul University
Language Fluency
Turkish
English

Blog Posts

