Galip Dalay is a nonresident fellow at the Brookings Doha Center and IPC-Mercator Fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP).

Dalay specializes in issues regarding Turkish politics and foreign policy and Middle East politics with a particular focus on Syria and Iraq, and Turkey-West relations. He also focuses on the question of regional order, monarchies and republics in the Arab World, regional Kurdish politics, political Islam, and radical movements.

Dalay completed his undergraduate studies at Istanbul University, and MSc at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a Ph.d. candidate in International Relations at the Middle East Technical University in Ankara.

He is a regular contributor to German Marshall Fund of the United States' on Turkey policy brief series. His pieces have appeared on Foreign Affairs, Al Jazeera, Open Democracy, Middle East Eye, Huffington Post, The World Politics Review, and Fair Observer.