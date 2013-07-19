 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts

Erik Berglöf

Nonresident Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Erik Berglöf is an expert on economic transition, financial development, European Union reform and corporate governance. He is also former chief economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which provides financing for banks, industries and businesses throughout the region.

Erik Berglöf is an expert on economic transition, financial development, European Union reform and corporate governance. He is also former chief economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which provides financing for banks, industries and businesses throughout the region.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Communications Team, Brookings Global Economy and Development
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Additional Expertise Areas
Bankruptcy
Corporate Governance
Development
EU Reform
Financial develpoment
Financial transition
Experience
Past Positions
Chief Economist, European Bank of Reconstruction and Development
Full Professor, Stockholm School of Economics
Director, Stockholm Institute of Transition Economics
President, Center for Economic and Financial Research (CEFIR) in Moscow
Co-director, Global Corporate Governance Academic Network
Managing Editor, Beyond Transition, World Bank
Member, Swedish Development Minister's Expert Group on Development Issues
Founding Fellow, European Corporate Governance Institute
Associate Editor, Review of Finance
Visiting Research Fellow, DEC/ECAVP, World Bank
Associate Editor, Journal of Comparative Economics
Program Director, Institutions and Economic Performance, CPER, London
Task Force Director, Initiative for Policy Dialogue, Columbia University
Education
Ph.D. (1991), M.A. (1986) Stockholm School of Economics

Op-Eds

View All Op-Eds

Related Books

View All Books
Get daily updates from Brookings