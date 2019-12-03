Eric Verhoogen is a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a professor in the Department of Economics and the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University.

His main research area is industrial development—firms, innovation, productivity, trade, industrial policy, and labor markets in developing countries. A number of his papers have been concerned with the process of quality upgrading—why and how firms raise quality when they sell to richer countries, and the consequences for labor and other input markets. Currently he is working on productivity estimation and the determinants of technology adoption, among other topics.

Verhoogen is a former co-editor of the Journal of Development Economics and is currently serving as a member of the board of the Bureau for Research in the Economic Analysis of Development (BREAD), as a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), as a research program director for the International Growth Centre (IGC), and as co-director of the Center for Development Economics and Policy at Columbia.

He holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, Berkeley, a master's degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a bachelor's degree from Harvard.