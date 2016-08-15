Dayna Bowen Matthew, JD, Ph.D, is the William L. Matheson and Robert M. Morgenthau Distinguished Professor of Law and the F. Palmer Weber Research Professor of Civil Liberties and Human Rights at the University of Virginia School of Law. She holds an appointment in the School of Medicine’s Department of Public Health Sciences. Matthew is a Non-Resident Senior Scholar at the Brookings Institution, and has worked for the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as on Capitol Hill, helping to address public health disparities for disadvantaged communities. Matthew co-founded the Colorado Health Equity Project a medical-legal partnership incubator, and she is the author of Just Medicine: A Cure for Racial Inequality in American Health Care.