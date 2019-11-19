Annika Betancourt is a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center for East Asia Policy Studies. She was selected as a Council on Foreign Relations International Affairs Fellow in early 2019. At Brookings, her focus areas are negotiations with North Korea, confidence building measures, and strengthening regional alliances.

Annika has been a foreign service officer with the U.S. Department of State since 2011. She recently returned from Kabul, Afghanistan, where she managed $80 million in U.S. rule of law and anti-corruption assistance to bolster Afghanistan’s formal justice sector as a viable alternative to the Taliban. These programs included strengthening access to justice for women and victims of trafficking in Afghanistan, and technology-based solutions to combat government corruption. In her previous position as the lead officer for North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of Korea or DPRK) detainees, Annika played a critical role in the release of UVA student Otto Warmbier who had been detained in the DPRK for over 15 months, and the subsequent release of the remaining three U.S. citizen detainees. Following Warmbier’s tragic death, she led the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs’ role in the formation and implementation of a travel restriction for U.S. citizens to visit the DPRK. Annika was also actively involved in increasing international attention to the DPRK regime’s human rights record, while advocating to maintain channels for NGO-funded disaster and humanitarian assistance. Previously, Annika served as a consular officer in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and analyzed the Greek financial crisis in Athens, including during the tumultuous “Grexit” summer of 2015.

Annika holds a Master of Science in foreign service from Georgetown University and a bachelor's in government and politics from the University of Maryland, College Park. She is also an alumna of Yonsei University’s Korean Language Institute. She speaks Spanish, Korean, Portuguese, and basic Greek.

Affiliations:

Asian American Foreign Affairs Association, member

Council on Foreign Relations International Affairs Fellow, 2019

Hispanic Employee Council of Foreign Affairs Agencies, Vice President, 2019

International Career Advancement Program Fellow, 2017

Thomas Pickering Graduate Foreign Affairs Fellow, 2009