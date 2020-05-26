Alexandre Marc is a nonresident senior fellow at Brookings Institution in the Foreign Policy program. He is also a member of the Institute for Integrated Transitions. He was until very recently the chief specialist for fragility, conflict and violence at the World Bank. He is the lead author of the U.N. World Bank flagship report: “Pathways for peace, inclusive approaches to preventing violent conflicts.” He has also co-led the preparation of the World Bank first strategy for addressing fragility, conflict, and violence. He led the development of the Risk and Resilience Assessment, the World Bank tool for analyzing issues of conflict and violence at regional, country, and sub-regional levels now widely used by the World Bank and other donors. He has extensive experience in the areas of conflict and fragility having worked on related themes across four continents and in more than 80 countries over the last 32 years.

He also worked on public policy supporting minority inclusion and socio-cultural diversity. He was seconded by the World Bank to be the director of the Roma Education Fund from 2006-08, a large NGO co-created by the Soros Foundation and the World Bank to promote the inclusion of Roma population in education systems in 11 European countries. He also contributed to a number of books and articles on this topic and advised on the Decade of Roma Inclusion. In 2005, He was a visiting fellow at the Centre d'Etude des Relations Internationales in Paris, responsible for research on cultural diversity and public policy.

He joined the World Bank in 1988 in the Africa region where he worked on the social impact of economic adjustment policies and, in particular, contributed to the design and development in Africa and Eastern Europe of social action programs and social funds. He then joined the Europe and central Asia region where he became the manager for the social development unit that worked on minority inclusion, conflict prevention and reconstruction, and analyses of social issues. Starting in 2008, he was the lead specialist for the conflict and violence group in the Social Development Department of the World Bank.

He was a contributor to the 2011 World Development Report on Conflict, Security and Development and the lead author of World Bank Study on Societal Dynamics and Fragility published in 2013. He was also the lead author of “Responding to the challenge of fragility and security in West Africa” published in 2015, and “Violence in the City,” a book about the design of policies to reduce urban crime and violence. Alexandre Marc holds a doctorate in political science from the Paris Institute of Political Science (Sciences Po). Before joining the World Bank in 1988, Alexandre Marc undertook research and consulting on Africa at Oxford University (St. Antony’s College) and for the Société d’Études Économiques et Sociales (Paris).