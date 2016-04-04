 Skip to main content
Alan Berube

Senior Fellow and Deputy Director - Metropolitan Policy Program

Alan Berube is senior fellow and deputy director at the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings. In this role he coordinates and amplifies research from across Brookings Metro on how to strengthen economic opportunity in regions, cities, and communities. Alan has also authored dozens of Brookings publications on economic and demographic trends in metropolitan areas, social policies affecting families and communities, and the role of cities in a globalizing economy. He is co-author of Confronting Suburban Poverty in America (Brookings Press, 2013). Prior to joining Brookings in 2001, Alan was a policy advisor in the Office of Community Development Policy at the U.S. Treasury Department, and a researcher at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. He holds a master’s degree in public policy from the Georgetown Public Policy Institute, and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Stanford University. In 2004 Alan served as an Atlantic Fellow in Public Policy at the UK Treasury, focusing on mixed-income housing policy. He lives in Washington, D.C. with his wife Cristina and daughter Erica.

202.797.6139 — Metropolitan Policy
Cities & Regions
Demographics & Population
Education
Poverty
Taxation
U.S. Economy
U.S. Metro Areas
United Kingdom
Metropolitan Policy Program
Metropolitan demographics
Urban poverty
Suburban poverty
U.S. social policy
Atlantic Fellow in Public Policy, U.K. Treasury
Policy Advisor, U.S. Treasury Department
Researcher, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities
Consultant, Andersen Consulting
M.P.P. Georgetown University, 1999
B.S., Stanford University, 1994

In The Media

Too often cities fail to use... [tax] incentives strategically, or they spread them around like peanut butter.
Alan Berube CityLab

It’s up to the city to soften the blow of runaway incomes and housing prices so the city doesn’t, in a sense, lose its identity as a progressive and diverse place — that’s part of what makes San Francisco successful.

Alan Berube San Francisco Chronicle
The places that have high inequality almost by definition have a small middle class. There’s this crater in the middle; they’re trying to keep their cities affordable and livable for the middle class.
Alan Berube New York Times
