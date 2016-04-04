Alan Berube is senior fellow and deputy director at the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings. In this role he coordinates and amplifies research from across Brookings Metro on how to strengthen economic opportunity in regions, cities, and communities. Alan has also authored dozens of Brookings publications on economic and demographic trends in metropolitan areas, social policies affecting families and communities, and the role of cities in a globalizing economy. He is co-author of Confronting Suburban Poverty in America (Brookings Press, 2013). Prior to joining Brookings in 2001, Alan was a policy advisor in the Office of Community Development Policy at the U.S. Treasury Department, and a researcher at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. He holds a master’s degree in public policy from the Georgetown Public Policy Institute, and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Stanford University. In 2004 Alan served as an Atlantic Fellow in Public Policy at the UK Treasury, focusing on mixed-income housing policy. He lives in Washington, D.C. with his wife Cristina and daughter Erica.