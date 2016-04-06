 Skip to main content
Adele Morris

Senior Fellow - Economic Studies

Policy Director - Climate and Energy Economics Project

Adele Morris is a senior fellow and policy director for Climate and Energy Economics at the Brookings Institution. Her research informs critical decisions related to climate change, energy, and tax policy. She is a leading global expert on the design of carbon pricing policies.

She joined Brookings in July 2008 from the Joint Economic Committee (JEC) of the U.S. Congress, where she advised members and staff on economic, energy, and environmental policy. Before her work in Congress, Morris was the lead natural resource economist for the U.S. Treasury Department for nine years. In that position, she informed and represented Treasury’s positions on agriculture, energy, climate, and radio spectrum policies. On assignment to the U.S. Department of State in 2000, she led negotiations on land use and forestry issues in the international climate change treaty process. Prior to joining the Treasury, she served as the senior economist for environmental affairs at the President’s Council of Economic Advisers during the development of the Kyoto Protocol. Morris began her career at the Office of Management and Budget, where she oversaw rulemaking by agriculture and natural resource agencies. She holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Princeton University, an M.S. in Mathematics from the University of Utah, and a B.A. from Rice University.

Topics
Climate Change
Energy Industry
Environment
Programs
Economic Studies
Centers
The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center
Projects
Climate and Energy Economics Project
Cross-Brookings Initiative on Energy and Climate
Additional Expertise Areas
Climate and energy economics
climate change policy
natural resource policy
energy policy
tax policy
Experience
Past Positions
Senior Economist with the Joint Economic Committee (JEC) of the U.S. Congress (2007-2008)
Senior Economist with the U.S. Treasury Department (1998-2007)
Lead U.S. negotiator on land use and forestry issues in the international climate change treaty process (2000)
Senior Economist for environmental affairs at the President’s Council of Economic Advisers (1997-1998)
Desk Officer, Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Office of Management and Budget (1995-1997)
Education
Ph.D. in Economics, Princeton University
M.S. in Mathematics, University of Utah
B.A., Rice University

