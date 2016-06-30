Adel Abdel Ghafar is a fellow in the Foreign Policy program at Brookings and at the Brookings Doha Center, where he was previously Acting Director of Research (2016-2017). He specializes in political economy and his research interests include state-society relations and socio-economic development in the MENA region. Abdel Ghafar is the author and editor of several volumes and reports including : "Egyptians in Revolt: The Political Economy of Labor and Student Mobilizations 1919-2011" (Routledge, 2017), A Stable Egypt for a Stable Region (European Parliament, 2018), The European Union and North Africa: Prospects and Challenges (Brookings Institution Press, 2019) and "The Middle East: Revolution or Reform?" (Melbourne University Press, 2014).

Abdel Ghafar has prepared studies and consulted for various international and intergovernmental organizations and government agencies including the European Union, the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office, the Department for International Development (DFID), and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. He has a background in international banking and finance and has worked for a number of financial institutions including HSBC and Citigroup. Abdel Ghafar holds a Ph.D in Political Science and International Relations from the Australian National University.