Adel Abdel Ghafar

Adel Abdel Ghafar

Fellow - Foreign Policy, Brookings Doha Center

Adel Abdel Ghafar is a fellow in the Foreign Policy program at Brookings and at the Brookings Doha Center, where he was previously Acting Director of Research (2016-2017). He specializes in political economy and his research interests include state-society relations and socio-economic development in the MENA region. Abdel Ghafar is the author and editor of several volumes and reports including : "Egyptians in Revolt: The Political Economy of Labor and Student Mobilizations 1919-2011" (Routledge, 2017), A Stable Egypt for a Stable Region (European Parliament, 2018),  The European Union and North Africa: Prospects and Challenges (Brookings Institution Press, 2019) and "The Middle East: Revolution or Reform?" (Melbourne University Press, 2014).

Abdel Ghafar has prepared studies and consulted for various international and intergovernmental organizations and government agencies including the European Union, the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office, the Department for International Development (DFID), and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. He has a background in international banking and finance and has worked for a number of financial institutions including HSBC and Citigroup. Abdel Ghafar holds a Ph.D in Political Science and International Relations from the Australian National University.

Contact
00.974.4422.7800 — Brookings Doha Center
Topics
Egypt
International Affairs
Islamist Movements
Middle East & North Africa
Programs
Foreign Policy
Centers
Brookings Doha Center
Additional Expertise Areas
Political economy
International relations
Arab Spring transitions
Social movements
MENA higher education 
Experience
Current Position
Fellow, Foreign Policy, Brookings Doha Center, The Brookings Institution
Past Positions
Acting Director of Research and Visiting Fellow, Brookings Doha Center
Joint Fellow, Brookings Doha Center and Qatar University
Lecturer, Australian National University
Consultant, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Visiting Fellow, American University in Cairo
Researcher, HSBC
Education
Ph.D., Political Science and International Relations, Australian National University, Australia
M.A., Arab and Islamic Studies (High Distinction with First Class Honors), The University of Sydney, Australia
Master of International Business & Commerce, The University of Sydney, Australia
Bachelor of Commerce, Cairo University, Egypt

Featured Book

Abdel Ghafar_EU and North Africa_Front Cover

