Why foreign talent is critical to national security: A conversation with Joseph Votel and Christine Fox
How does human capital impact America’s national security? In the face of unprecedented competition from China, more than four dozen former national security leaders wrote to Congress this spring urging political action to safeguard America’s competitive edge in attracting global STEM talent.
On July 7, two signatories of this letter, former Commander of the U.S. Central Command General (Ret.) Joseph Votel and former Acting Deputy Secretary of Defense Christine Fox, will offer insight on the national security importance of STEM talent and high-skilled immigration. Co-hosted by the Brookings Institution and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), they will draw from their own experiences at the highest levels of U.S. defense policymaking and military command to share their perspectives on the role of human talent as a national security asset. Brookings Senior Fellow Ryan Hass and CSIS Freeman Chair Jude Blanchette will moderate the discussion.
The Honorable Christine H. Fox
Senior Fellow - The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
Former Acting Deputy Secretary of Defense - United States Department of Defense
General (ret.) Joseph L. Votel
President & CEO - Business Executives for National Security
Former Commander - United States Central Command
Jude Blanchette
Freeman Chair in China Studies - CSIS
Ryan Hass
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
The Michael H. Armacost Chair
Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies
Nonresident Fellow, Paul Tsai China Center, Yale Law School
