What does the future hold for America’s maritime forces?

To compete with rising powers such as China and Russia, America’s maritime forces are confronting daunting strategic, budgetary, and technological challenges. On top of reestablishing readiness after years of underinvestment, the Navy and Marine Corps are finding ways to remain at the cutting edge of human capital and technology to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s great power rivals. What innovations are currently in the works, and what must be done to achieve the Navy’s and Marine Corps’ strategic goals?

On November 21, the Brookings Institution will host Thomas Modly, the 33rd undersecretary of the Navy, to discuss naval modernization, the budgetary environment, and the challenges of great power competition.